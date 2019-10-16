LPS runs drill to keep parents at ease in chaotic situations

The Lincoln Public Schools did a reunification drill with students and parents of Irving middle school Wednesday.

These drills are meant to help students and parents prepare for situations as small as a gas leak, to as big as a school shooting.

The process starts by checking in at the entrance, going to an LPS administrator; giving them your name and your child's name and picking them up.

Most schools have a specific location it can go to in walking distance. If students must get out of the area, students are bused to a different location.

LPS security director Joseph Wright said, "I want them [parents] to know we have a plan in place now that'll work. Obviously, we'll get better at it, but I think we proved today that, if we have to do it, we can get here and we can reunify kids safely."

Irving middle school students would be bused to Southwest High if a serious situation happens.

Other schools used are North Star, if the area near Southwest needs to be evacuated.

LPS runs these drills frequently to make sure parents know where their children go in chaotic situations.

You can find out more about safety plans at this website.

