LPS student enrollment continues to grow

The Nebraska Department of Education released the enrollment numbers of Lincoln Public Schools on Tuesday. According to officials, the number of children at LPS continues to rise, hitting a new record of 42,297 students in the 2019-2020 school year.

The enrollment numbers officially turned in to the Nebraska Department of Education on Tuesday show there is an increase of 2,312 students, or 5.5 percent, during the past five years, and an increase of more than 6,403 students, around 15 percent, over the last 10 years. This growth is occurring throughout the community – in both older and newer neighborhoods.

“We continue to see significant growth all over Lincoln,” said Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent for Business Affairs. “Our work updating the 10-year facility and infrastructure plan is critically important to the future of the school district.”

Five LPS high schools continue to have enrollments exceeding 2,000. The largest high school being Lincoln High School at 2,362 students. East High School grew the most in one year, adding 93 students and pushing it to 2,311.

Scott Middle School has the largest middle school enrollment with 1,113 students. Schoo Middle School is the second largest in LPS with 916 students.

Since Moore Middle School opened its doors in 2017 with 308 students, it has nearly doubled, with 612 students in 2019.

The largest elementary school is Roper Elementary with 884 students. LPS has two other elementary schools exceeding 800, with Adams serving 829, and Belmont serving 821. The largest class is fifth grade, with 3,267 students.

