LPS students receive cap, gown at book drop off

With the end of the school year fast approaching, Lincoln Public Schools are spending this week collecting textbooks, Chrome books, jerseys and instruments. For one Lincoln Principal this was a much needed day for students and staff.

With the end of the school year fast approaching, Lincoln Public Schools are spending this week collecting textbooks, Chrome books, jerseys and instruments. For one Lincoln Principal this was a much needed day for students and staff.

Lincoln High School hasn't had student walk its halls in two months, but on Wednesday they were able to come back and get some closure on an already difficult year.

Lincoln High Principal, Mark Larson, is able to see his students while he's wearing gloves, a mask and is separated by a car, but he doesn't mind.

"I've been looking forward to this day for a couple weeks," said Mark Larson. "To see and congratulate them and have conversations with these seniors that we haven't been able to have for the past two months has been really good."

This week is LPS's senior return and retrieval where students can drop off school items and in return they get their cap and gown plus a yard sign.

"It feels good," said Nyia Mitchell, Lincoln High Senior. "I feel accomplished, and I feel like I've completed one chapter of my life."

"Even during these weird times it's important for them to know that we're behind them, and we care about them," said Larson.

Larson said there was a range of emotions Wednesday as students shed tears knowing that their high school careers were ending in a weird way.

"We still owe these students and these families more closure, and I'm looking forward to that happening later this summer," said Larson. "I think this has been the first step and be able to mentally and emotionally start to bring this school year to a close as weird as it's been."

One of the main reasons for this process was to recognize those leaving the leaving a school such as high school seniors, 8th graders, 5th graders, kindergartners and preschoolers.

Each LPS school has their own schedule for collecting the items. Lincoln High is going to be open again on Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.