LPS students, teaching making music videos for senior citizens

Usually at this time of the semester Lincoln Public School music students are filling the halls of nursing homes and assisted living centers performing for residents. However, due to the pandemic that's not happening.

In a time of isolation and confusion LPS students and teachers are finding new ways to showcase their talents. Now, they're bringing joys to hundreds of Lincoln senior citizens.

"Music is a way that we can console, reassure and bring hope to people," said Lance Nielsen.

Nielsen is the supervisor of music for LPS. He said it's been a challenge to move music to remote learning, but it's also given them new opportunities.

"We need to have those things that bring joy to our life," said Nielsen. "We really need to keep them in our life to keep happiness going on and it's a way of connecting us."

Area students and teachers are sending in clips of them singing or playing their instrument. Nielsen is putting it into a long form video. He said they can't replace live music, but this is the next best thing.

Tabitha is one of the living centers benefiting from the music video. They said it's helping their residents who are dealing with loneliness and depression to feel happiness.

"They loved it," said Ruthi Thompson, Tabitha’s director of life enrichment and volunteers. "It was really enjoyable. The diversity that came with the music was really uplifting and enjoyable."

"Our students are needing ways to perform," said Nielsen. "They miss that performance. This is something that we need to make us feel human and have that human connection."

If a nursing home or senior living center is interested in getting these videos they can email LPS and Lance at lnielse2@lps.org.