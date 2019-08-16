LPS teacher and student bond comes full circle

A teacher and student bond is one that makes learning and life a little more fun but for one Lincoln Public Schools duo, things have really come full circle.

Anthony Anderson is a familiar face to 10/11 viewers, he is Brad Anderson’s middle son. Anthony and teacher Bruce Chapman met nine years ago when Anderson was just a freshman at Lincoln Northeast High School. As the years have gone by, it has created what is shaping up to be a life-long bond.

Bruce Chapman has been teaching for 35 years, Anthony Anderson about five days.

“To see what he has accomplished and where he has come from and where he is brings me a lot of joy,” said Chapman.

The pair first met when Anderson was a student in Chapman’s freshman theater class, an activity that continues to build a strong bond between them.

“I can watch myself in this room in the past,” said Anderson. “Like they were scenes. I can just walk in and it’s a living space where I can remember all these things.”

Anderson went on to attend college at Doane University, then Nebraska Wesleyan University. Along the way he returned to Lincoln Northeast as a student teacher.

“It was fun to see how he had really developed in college,” said Chapman. “The kind of skills he had in a classroom and it is just really satisfying to work with him.”

Now, the two are teaching just one floor away. Something Anderson says is incredibly special.

“Gosh if I can be as energetic 35 years into teaching as he is, then I will have done right by him,” said Anderson.

