LPS eyes possible closures, will make final decision on Friday

As area districts like Omaha, Elkhorn and Papillion Public Schools announce closures, Lincoln Public Schools is still waiting to decide its future.

Thursday night, the district told 10/11 NOW that it's 'strongly considering' a move to close schools, but a final decision won't be coming until Friday morning.

On Thursday, administrators with the district talked with Omaha area schools, UNMC, and state officials (including Gov. Ricketts), as they decide how to move forward.

"This is part of an ongoing effort to have thoughtful conversations about important decisions regarding the health and safety of our communities," spokeswoman Mindy Burbach said.

Right now, Lincoln Public Schools is on Spring Break. It's given teachers and administrators time to discuss the future. Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel said the district is training nurses to monitor for symptoms while also preparing teachers to go completely digital.

On Thursday, Lincoln Public Schools successfully fulfilled its request to get more than 13,000 reusable bags, thanks to 80 local businesses stepping up to meet demand. The bags will be used for second through fifth graders to safely get Chromebooks and chargers home.

Lincoln Public Schools has more than 42,000 students and operates 60-plus buildings throughout Lincoln.