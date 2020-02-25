LPS unveils preliminary designs for new high schools

Lincoln Public Schools unveiled its preliminary designs for the new northwest and southeast locations on Tuesday.

The plans show two high schools that are 240,000 square feet each. With over a dozen sports fields between the two and all kinds of updated technology. The lead designer, Jeff Chadwick, said these new schools are much different from the ones LPS already has.

"Quite frankly, these buildings are different, because things are different today," said Scott Weiskamp, LPS director of operations. "Technology has changed a lot in 20 years."

The plans revealed show a lot of different learning spaces. According to the documents, there will even be outdoor classrooms.

"We're looking at classrooms that may not be a single classroom, but more of something that can open up, whether that's with glass doors or garage doors even," Chadwick said.

Video shows that there will be more open areas, with a big commons and a lot of windows throughout the school.

"This is not, line them up in a desk looking forward and being able to be filled with all of the knowledge, it's about getting interacted, getting them to work with groups and incorporating technology," Chadwick said.

Video shows the plan for the northwest school off of NW 48th and West Holdrege Streets. There is a lot of parking, multiple baseball fields and a new football and track facility.

The southeast location off of S. 70th and Saltillo Road shows a softball complex, football fields and several soccer fields. Chadwick said both will have added layers of security and separate entrances.

"There will be a series of doors as you go farther and farther into the building so we can maintain a secure area," Chadwick said.

Weiskamp said there will be community meetings about the plans and nothing will be finalized for another three to four months.

Weiskamp said they are still planning on breaking ground at the northwest location just under two months from now. It would be open in the fall of 2022 with the southeast location opening a year later.

To see the preview, click here.