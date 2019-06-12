LSO: 10 pounds of meth found during traffic stop on I-80

The Lancaster County Sherrif's Office said three people were arrested after 10 pounds of meth were found during a traffic stop.

LSO said it happened Tuesday on Interstate 80 near Lincoln at mile marker 398 after deputies noticed a vehicle following too closely.

After talking with deputies, the passengers admitted to having weed in the vehicle, according to LSO

After a search of the car, 10 bags, each containing 1 pound of meth, were found along with 1 pound of cocaine.

33-year-old Henry Kellogg, 29-year-old Kahiry Bridgeforth, and 18-year-old Gregory Sanders were all arrested for possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver.

According to LSO, the cocaine is worth between $17,900-$38,400, while the meth is worth up to $907,000.