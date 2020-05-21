LSO: 10-year-old life-flighted after ATV crash

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says a 10-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after an ATV accident.

It happened Wednesday night before 8:30 p.m. at a home on Branched Oak Road between 141st and 162nd Streets. That's just north of Waverly.

LSO says the boy was driving the ATV on the property when he crashed the vehicle into a tree. After paramedics were called to the scene and arrived, the boy was life-flighted to Bryan West hospital, then transferred to an Omaha hospital.

The boy's exact condition is not known at this time.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for further updates on this developing story.

