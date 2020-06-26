LSO: $300 in cash, pistol and credit cards stolen in string of car break ins

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a number of car break-ins in Waverly this week.

LSO said between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were a number of car break-ins in Waverly, a bulk of the cases involve unlocked cars.

Investigators are reviewing video footage from homeowner's using doorbell cameras. In one case, a car was unlocked in an open garage, where a suspect stole $300 in cash and a loaded pistol.

LSO said doorbell footage shows people pulling on the door handles of cars and when it didn't open, the people moved on.

Investigators said the suspects were rummaging through open cars and in another case stole credit cards.

Some of the break ins happened on N 152nd Street, 145th and Red Gauntlet Streets, 143rd and Paris Streets and 143rd and Lancashire Streets.

LSO reminding the community to hide valuables and lock your doors. If you see something suspicious, call 911.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about these break ins to call LSO at (402) 441-6500.