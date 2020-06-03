LSO: Cash, handgun, ammunition and giftcards stolen in home break in

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a significant burglary at a home this week.

Investigators believe the burglary happened sometime between 10:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday at a home on Saltillo Road in south Lincoln.

LSO said the garage door was kicked in and $1,000 in cash, two 9mm handguns, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, gift cards and jewelry were stolen.

Investigators estimate the total loss around $2,700. The family was not home during the burglary.

LSO said at this point there are no suspects. If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call investigators at (402) 441-6500.