LSO: Handgun purchase permits now being handled through the mail | Permit applications increase

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said due to the ongoing pandemic, handgun purchase certificate applications will be handled through the mail.

LSO put out the following release on Wednesday:

"All Nebraskans have an important role to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives. To ensure the welfare of the public and our employees, the Sheriff’s Office will begin handling all handgun purchase certificate applications via U.S. mail beginning Friday, March 27, 2020. Applications will no longer be accepted in-person at our public counter.

Applications and instructions can be obtained by downloading them from our website at https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/231/Sheriffs-Office or calling (402) 441-6500 to have them mailed to you."

LSO said Wednesday morning they are seeing a sharp uptick in firearm applications. Typically, the department sees 10-15 gun permits a day, but are seeing roughly 75-100 currently.