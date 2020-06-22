LSO investigating weekend vandalism with obscenities carved onto jeep

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says someone recently used a sharp object to vandalize and carve obscenities on a jeep.

LSO said it happened sometime over the weekend at a property on S 82nd Street, owned by Skyline Construction, in south Lincoln.

An employee had left a 2016 Jeep Wrangler parked at that property. When he returned, he found someone had taken a sharp object and caused a significant amount of damage.

Investigators said the damage includes cuts through the interior of the jeep, carved obscenities on the exterior of the jeep, cuts on the dashboard and the seats were also cut.

LSO said the damage totals roughly $15,000.

The Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help, if you know anything about this incident you can call investigators at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

You can also text a tip to CRIMES (274637) using the keyword LNK402. Tips can remain anonymous.