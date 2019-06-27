LSO: Man grabs machete after dispute over paycheck

The Lancaster County Sherrif's Office said a man reportedly grabbed a machete from his car after a dispute over a paycheck at his place of work.

LSO said it happened near S 59th and Kess Drive when Samuel Bryant went into his work to get his paycheck.

According to LSO, a conversation between Bryant and his employer got heated, and that's when Bryant reportedly went back to his car to retrieve a machete.

The victim then left the area and called 911.

LSO said when deputies arrived at Bryant's address, they saw a machete in plain view in his car.

He was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.