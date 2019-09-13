LSO: Nearly $2M in drugs found in truck at Lincoln gas station

On Thursday, the Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit contacted an unoccupied 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at NW 48th and West O Street at a gas station.

An LSO K-9 was deployed around the vehicle in the parking lot where it alerted and indicated to the odor of narcotics emitting from the vehicle. Tyler Gooch, 39 of of Oregon, was later contacted as he exited the store.

The subsequent search of Gooch’s pickup revealed 3000 THC pre-loaded vape pens, 30 pounds of THC Shatter concentrate, one pound of psilocybin mushrooms and 90 pound of marijuana.

Gooch was lodged at the adult detention facility for possession of THC, marijuana and mushrooms with intent to deliver. The street value of the seized narcotics is estimated at $1.9 million dollars.

The pre-loaded THC vape cartridges sold on the black market are consistent with products that have been causing serious lung illness and deaths around the United States recently.

