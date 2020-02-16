LSO: One killed in overnight rollover crash

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says one person has been killed and another hospitalized, after a rollover crash in southeastern Lancaster County.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at 168th & Pella Road. That's just south of the village of Panama.

LSO confirmed to 10/11 NOW at the scene that two vehicles were involved, with each vehicle occupied by just one person.

Details are limited, but authorities say the driver of a Jeep, which was on its side, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. The Sheriff's Office will release more information once their investigation is complete and family members have been notified.

LSO was assisted by Firth Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire & Rescue. StarCare was also at the scene, but did not transport any patients.