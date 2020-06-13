LSO: Three hospitalized after rollover crash

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened late Friday night.

LSO says a pickup truck with three people inside crashed into a ditch at Northwest 40th & West Raymond Road just before 11:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office says all three people were hospitalized with unknown injuries, but they're considered to be non-life-threatening at this time. LSO told 10/11 NOW at the scene that alcohol may be a factor in the crash, but an investigation ins ongoing to accurately determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.

All patients were transported by ambulance. Raymond and Malcolm Volunteer Fire Departments, Lincoln Fire & Rescue, LSO and the Nebraska State Patrol were all involved in the response.