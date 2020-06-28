Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing toddler

An Endangered Missing Advisory remains in effect for a one-year-old boy and his teen mother.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to assist in locating two missing children, one of whom may be in need of medical attention.

17-year-old Dominga Benito and 1-year-old Elver Benito went missing from their rural Lincoln home in the early hours of June 28, 2020. The pair are not believed to be in any criminal danger and are reportedly not being exploited, however, Elver has a medical issue that requires regular treatment by medical professionals.

The two children may be in the Fremont, Nebraska, area, and authorities there are assisting the Sheriff's Office with this investigation.

LSO said they've contacted Benito's relatives but haven't had any success yet.

Anyone with information can please contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 402-441-6500.