LSO deputies find drugs in man's hotel room after traffic stop

After a traffic stop this week, deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office discovered drugs inside the driver's hotel room.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, LSO deputies stopped Matthew Mundhenke, for driving under suspension near 141st Street and Waverly Road, in northeast Lancaster County.

Deputies said after arresting Mundhenke, they developed information that led them to believe he had drugs in his hotel room.

LSO deputies obtained a search warrant for Mundhenke's hotel room and found 18 grams of meth, several pills, and prescription pills.

Deputies from Seward County told LSO they believed Mundhenke had been concealing drugs in various containers.