Use of Force investigation: Arrested protester and Sheriff respond

It was outside the Hall of Justice that a Lincoln woman who volunteered to mediate between protesters and police to help keep things peaceful ended up in handcuffs. (Source: Bayley Bischof)

Dominque Liu-Sang said all she wanted to do was keep Sunday's nights protest peaceful and keep everyone out of harms way.

"I told them we promised we wouldn't do anything to them, our agreement was if we kneel peacefully we could continue to protest," Liu-Sang said.

Liu-Sang was seen shaking the deputies hand, she understood they had come to a compromise that if the protesters knelt down and held their hands up, they could continue past the protest.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said no compromise was made.

"It's 45 minutes past curfew now you need to vacate, that's when the decision was made," Wagner said.

Liu-Sang said the problem was the deputy wanted everyone in the area to kneel on the ground to protest, but some in the back who weren't associated with the protesters didn't comply.

"Next thing you know there's a war zone behind me, peaceful protesters are getting knocked over, dragged, arrested," Liu-Sang said.

Then, she was arrested.

After that she said many more peaceful protesters were handcuffed too. One of them was an arrest 10/11 NOW caught on camera. It's now under investigation by the sheriff's office.

It depicts Jaida Graves and her two sisters being forcefully arrested by deputies.

"We were leaving, Graves said. "It was a split second and he grabs her by the hair. I don't know how anyone can justify that."

Jaida's younger sister, who didn't want to share her name, said she was held down by an officer while she said she was crying.

"I was naive to all of this." she said. "Now that I'm out here and treated the way I did it broke my heart.."

"Those arrests never should have happened, they were on their hands and knees, innocent, complying," Liu-Sang said.

10/11 NOW asked Wagner what he thought about the video.

"It doesn't look good but there's also footage from other angles," Wagner said. "If there's something inappropriate we'll take action."

Wagner said they're in the early stages of a two part investigation. He said all use of force incidents are reviewed by the deputy's superiors to see if policy was broken. If they find policies were broken another internal investigation will follow.

Liu-sang said they're going to continue to protests until there's equality before the law, because they can't understand why they were in jail and are now facing charges, when Jake Gardner, the man accused of killing 22 year old James Spurlock in Omaha went free.