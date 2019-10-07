LSO investigating burglary at vineyard in rural Raymond

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary a vineyard that took place at a property in rural Raymond.

According to LSO, the burglary took place at 3300 West Mill Road sometime on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5.

Authorities said there were two sheds on the property, and one of the sheds was broken into.

A 2007 Mule Kawaski Side-By-Side was stolen, as well as power tools, hand tools, and a laptop.

Total loss is estimated at $6,415, and $200 in damage was caused.

The investigation is ongoing, according to LSO.

