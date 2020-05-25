LSO responds to crash on Saltillo Road

(Source: LSO)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Saltillo Road at S 84th Street. The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m.

The area is temporarily closed due to an injury crash. This incident is still under investigation.

 