LSO responds to George Floyd's death, protests and riots

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office sent out an email on Sunday stating their thoughts on the death of George Floyd and the protests and riots which stemmed from it.

Below is their response:

The men and women of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are just as out raged as everyone else over the tactics used in Minneapolis that resulted in the death of George Floyd. We all want the citizens of Lancaster County to know we strive to treat all citizens fairly, dignity and respect. The actions of one police officer do not define this very noble profession. We respect, and will help facilitate the people’s right to be heard and to assemble according to the law.

The past two nights have seen unprecedented violence and destruction in Lincoln by thugs who use the peaceful protest right as an excuse to commit crimes.

Just as we will uphold the law allowing peaceful protests, we will uphold the law in dealing with violations of the law. Attacks on our personnel, damage to personal and government property will not be tolerated and will be swiftly dealt with.

I appreciate the curfew Mayor Gaylor-Baird has put in place so our officers have a tool to deal with those criminals who seek to use the protest process to commit their crimes.

We will work in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol to insure the protests are peaceful and deal with crimes as they occur.