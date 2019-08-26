LSO's longest serving deputy, "Woody," set to retire this week

This week, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is saying goodbye to its longest serving deputy.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy William Woodruff is set to retire Thursday after 47 years of service.

Deputy William Woodruff, more commonly known as "Woody," is retiring after 47 years with the department.

"I never thought it was going to happen," Woodruff said.

Woodruff's first role in the sheriff's office was as a high school intern.

Then, he dispatched for two years.

But said he wanted nothing more than to be a deputy.

"I remember my first day on the job. I was living out in Air Park and I remember strapping on my gun belt and uniform for the first time, it was the only time it ever felt good," Woodruff said.

That gun belt, he said, will be the first thing he takes off when he retires. It weighs nearly 25 pounds.

But he carried that weight, and the weight of keeping Lancaster County safe for nearly 50 years.

Spending most fall Saturdays patrolling Memorial Stadium, and many nights at local fast food joints downtown where rowdy, drunk crowds would congregate.

Through it all, Woodruff, had one goal- to make a positive impact on those he came in contact with.

"When I worked the Amigos, we had bad people coming in, I'm talking gang members, but I always thought if I could just get them to crack a smile, it'd all be over," he said.

He said even on their worst days, he wanted them to have a good experience with him.

"I've served a lot of papers to people for bad things, had people I've served subpoenas to who ended up in prison and because i treated them decent I've gotten letters of commendation from those people for treating them decently," Woodruff said.

He said that's what he'll miss most.

Talking to people in the community and see his brothers and sisters in blue, and brown, every day.

"They're my family, I feel as close to them as I do cousins or brothers or sisters," Woodruff said.

He'll hang up his uniform for the last time Thursday.

Woodruff said he's ready.

"I've got more to do with my life," he said.

He's got a three-year-old grandson, who's named after him, that he just can't wait to get out on a tractor.