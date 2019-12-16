LTU continues to monitor roads overnight

The City of Lincoln's Transportation and Utilities Department says they will have at least 20 crews out during the overnight and morning hours monitoring streets.

The plows will also be equipped with granular salt pre-wet with brine, and apply it as needed across the area.

Prior to that, the city says they had over 60 crews clearing arterial, bus and school routes to minimize overnight refreezing of residual snow.

The city reminds drivers to be alert for slick spots and black ice during the morning commute, especially in untreated areas.