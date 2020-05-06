"LUCAS" CPR devices donated to local hospital

Mary Lanning Healthcare was a recipient of a grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to purchase three mechanical CPR devices from Lund University. The Lund University Cardiopulmonary Asisst System, or LUCAS device, automatically delivers 5cm compressions at a continuous rate. For proper compressions, around 120 pounds may be necessary to fully activate the heart, which can quickly tire a nurse or doctor. Sometimes, compressions may be needed for hours. Replacing with a machine can free up staff for other tasks.

An automatic CPR device can reduce staff needed to care for a patient in cardiac arrest, while reducing the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

According to Sheri Trindle, Director of Cardiopulmonary Services at Mary Lanning, “It decreases the amount of staff that it's tying up, so usually two to three members depending on how long we need to do chest compressions.” With patients positive with COVID-19, or even at risk patients, extra safety measures must be taken. CPR is a very close-quarters procedure, so having this automated device can protect both the patient and the medical staff.

With multiple machines, they can prepare for patients who may need compressions on short notice. Kevin Bredenkamp, the Director of Emergency Services, says “those patients that we feel that have a high risk of going into cardiac arrest, we can go ahead and put this on ahead of time." This can also allow them to have access in several locations. Trindle said of the grant that it allows them to “go ahead and expand the locations that the LUCAS device would be in. So that will be helpful to be able to have one in ICU, one in ER, and another location that we'll choose.”

Mary Lanning reported that some research shows that cardiac damage occurs in up to 20% of COVID-19 patients. This can lead to death from heart failure, and can occur within patients who are asymptomatic. Eric Barber, MLH President and CEO said in a release, “Mary Lanning Healthcare is fortunate to receive three LUCAS devices... We are grateful for their support and inspired by their contribution to so many healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”