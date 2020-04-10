LaMar’s Donuts establishing hotline for doctors, nurses to order free donuts

LaMar’s Donuts said it is establishing an internet hotline for hospital doctors, nurses and other clinical workers to place orders for delivery of free donuts and coffee to their workplaces.

LaMar’s Donuts said it will provide up to 10 dozen donuts per hospital shift plus a 96-ounce Joe To Go take-out container of coffee on Mondays and Tuesdays at no charge to each hospital within 10 miles of any of its locations in five states (Kansas, Colorado, Missouri, Arizona and Nebraska).

“LaMar’s Donuts has a long tradition of making donations to community service professionals, especially police, firefighters and active members of the military,” said Matt Joslin, LaMar’s Donuts President. “Now it’s the medical professionals’ turn. We’re enormously thankful to be able to continue making donuts during the current crisis and want to show our gratitude to hospital professionals risking their lives to help save others.”

Healthcare workers can place orders online by going to DonutsRX.com and selecting their hospital’s name from a menu. Deliveries will be made between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time on Mondays and Tuesdays.

LaMar’s Donuts said it plans to continue the free-donuts offer to healthcare professionals until further notice.