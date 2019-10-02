LaMar's in Lincoln participating in National Coffee with a Cop Day

LaMar’s is helping build relationships by partnering with local law enforcement agencies for the 4th annual National Coffee with a Cop Day.

The event on Wednesday aims to bridge the gap between the community and the law, in order to increase understanding on both sides of the badge. Officers will be at the locations below to answer questions from community members in the casual setting of a local donut shop. There will be no agenda and the conversation can be tailored to what each individual is interested in discussing.

Lincoln Police will be at the two Lincoln LaMar's locations: 1601 Q St. and 4822 Pioneers Blvd. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office will be taking part at the Omaha LaMar's at 17202 Audrey St.

On top of speaking with an officer, people who participate will also get a free LaMar’s coffee and donut. So will the officers. Last year, LaMar’s had 13 stores partner with local law enforcement and host an event.

“LaMar’s is excited to expand the reach of National Coffee with a Cop Day,” said LaMar’s spokesperson Temi Osifodunrin. “By offering our stores these events, we hope to grow and strengthen the relationships in our community. What better way than by bringing together the police and the people they serve and protect over something they all have in common: an appreciation for coffee and donuts.”