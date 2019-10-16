Lack of blood donations and what it means for hospitals

About 1,000 people each week are needed to keep the Nebraska Community Blood Bank's supply up. Lately that hasn't been the case, and now it's impacting local hospitals.

The NCBB is always looking for blood donors, but this week they're urging people to donate.

Those with the blood bank say they have less than a one-day supply of most blood types available.

On average the Nebraska Heart Hospital and CHI Health St. Elizabeth go through 200 units of blood a month.

Dr. Charles Reese is the pathology lab director at St. Elizabeth.

He says fall and winter months are busy months for the cold and flu season, and the hospitals try to help out the blood bank.

"On average we might use 10 units of blood over the whole week for all our surgical patients that might be between 40-60 patients, so we try to minimize it," said Dr. Reese.

"Recently we've had a higher number of traumas and tragedies at local hospitals that require blood, and we're starting to get to seasonal illnesses that are keeping donors away," said Erica Busta with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

Busta says if it's your 1st time donating or your 20th now is the time to go back.

“We could really use that support, and we definitely make it easy for you," said Busta.

Reese has been with St. Elizabeth for 20 years, so he knows first hand the effect blood supply has.

"We do get informed from the Red Cross or the Nebraska Community Blood Bank for low supply, and we do inform our physicians. We try to let everybody know that blood supply is low, so we've got to be really conscientious of transfusing,” said Dr. Reese.

If you’re interested in donating blood, Busta says it’s simpler than you might think.

The whole visit takes an hour or less.

If you've seen the signs outside the blood bank buildings they're encouraging all blood types to be donated.

Walk-ins or appointments are welcome.

