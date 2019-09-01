Lake McConaughy draws big holiday crowd

It's Labor Day weekend and people from all over Nebraska are flocking to Lake McConaughy. Whether it be unloading a boat into the water at Spillway Bay or setting up an RV at the campground, families have made the lake their weekend destination.

Soaking in the sunshine and firing up the grill, Jon Rios arrived from Colorado earlier this weekend, only to watch a line form behind him.

"Friday night there was actually a line out of the park," Rios said. "They said it backed up to the highway, but we actually got in pretty early, so we only waited for about 15 minutes."

Rios and a combination of about five families headed to the lake for a few days of paradise, securing a spot just a little ways from the water. Owen Keys and his family joined the group as well, going over his to-do list for the day.

"Swimming and swimming under water, and driving boats and jet-skis and tubing," Keys said.