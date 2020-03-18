Lancaster County Attorney’s Office going on modified schedule

Lancaster County Attorney Patrick Condon, announced the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office will be going to a modified office schedule.

The Child Support office lobby, on the second floor of the 605 building, will be closed. The main lobby on the fourth floor at 575 South 10th Street will be open to the public between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If the public needs assistance outside these hours they should call (402) 441-7321. This will begin today, March 18, 2020 and continue at least through the end of March.