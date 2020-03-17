Lancaster County Assessor's Office closing to customers due to COVID-19 concerns

The Lancaster County Assessor and Register of Deeds office is closing their walk-in customer service office indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a press release, the office will continue to be open and the public can call, email or use the website.

These new regulations will go into affect Wednesday, March 18.

Additionally, the appraisal staff will conduct property inspections from the view of the street or sidewalk and will not attempt to contact property owners at their door.

Staff can be identified by clearly-marked blue safety vests, mobile tablets and a white Lancaster County vehicle.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to ensure the safety of staff and the public while performing our duties as close to 'normal' as possible," the release said.

Contact information:

Telephone: 402-441-7463

Email: Assessor@lancaster.ne.gov

Website: https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/assessor

