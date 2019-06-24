Lancaster County Clerk reminds property owners of property valuation protest deadline

Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte is reminding property owners that the final day to file a valuation protest is Monday, July 1, 2019.

The Clerk’s Office will be open until 6:00 p.m. on Monday to assist citizens wanting to file a protest in person. The office is located at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street, Room 108, Lincoln, NE.

Protests can be filed electronically at lancaster.ne.gov (keyword: protest). A copy of the protest form is also available online at the above address. Mail must be postmarked no later than July 1, 2019.

For more information, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 402-441-8724 or protest@lancaster.ne.gov. Additional information can also be found at lancaster.ne.gov.