Lancaster County Health Department: Flu activity decreasing, but remains high in Lancaster

According to the Lancaster County Health Department, flu activity is decreasing, but remains high in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County weekly influenza positivity rate decreased for a second week in a row to 21.8 percent and provider visits and hospitalizations for flu decreased.

School flu activity is elevated. Influenza B activity is tending to impact children and younger adults, while influenza A activity is tending to impact those 30 years and older.

According to the LCHD, there were a total number of 924 cases of the flu in Lancaster County. 619 were influenza A, while 305 were influenza B. 455 cases affected people under the age of 20, while 469 cases affected those 20 years or older.

Infants and those 19 years and younger account for 49 percent of local flu cases. Adults (20-64 years) account for 39 percent of flu cases, while the percent of cases in those 65 and older is at 12 percent.

Nebraska continues to report flu activity level in the state to be widespread. Four flu-associated deaths in adults have been identified in Lancaster County, three individuals over 60 years of age and one individual over 50 years of age.

Nationally, key indicators that track flu activity declined slightly but remain high. Indicators that track severity (hospitalizations and deaths) are not high at this point in the season.