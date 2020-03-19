Lancaster County Jail suspends all visits

Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, Lancaster County Department of Corrections will suspend all visits indefinitely to manage risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

Video and professional visits will be cancelled. Inmates will be allowed two free phone calls per week while this suspension is implemented, so that communication can be maintained with family and friends.

If professional visitors have an emergency need to visit in person with an inmate, they may contact Programs Director, Brenda Fisher, in advance to discuss the nature of the emergency. In exceptional cases, an accommodation may be arranged. Any professional who is granted an emergency in-person visit may be screened medically prior to visiting with an inmate.

Also beginning Friday, March 20, 2020, the Lancaster County Jail’s Public Lobby will close. Anyone who comes to the facility to deposit money on an inmate account, or conduct other business, will need to utilize the Release Lobby until further notice. Family and friends are reminded that money may be placed on an inmate account by phone or internet. This method of financial transaction is preferred and encouraged.

Director Brad Johnson, and the staff members of Lancaster County’s Adult Detention Facility appreciate your understanding and patience with these changes. These measures are being implemented solely to protect the health of our inmates, our staff, and the health of the visiting public.

For more information about Lancaster County please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov or call 402-441-7447.