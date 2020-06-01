Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reviewing "level of force" used by deputy

Monday afternoon the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they are aware of concerns regarding the “level of force” used by a deputy involved in a curfew related arrest at the Hall of Justice on Sunday night.

Image captured from video of a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy arresting a protester Sunday night. (Source: KOLN)

"We conduct reviews of all use of force incidents and this incident will be no exception," LSO said in a tweet. "That review is underway."

We believe the arrest LSO is referring to is the one in the video above, which was captured during 10/11 NOW’s live coverage of the protest around 8:45 p.m.

The curfew began at 8 p.m., but law enforcement initially let protesters continue to peacefully protest. About 45 minutes later officers and deputies pushed forward and began making arrests. A few protesters could be seen fighting back. Tear gas was deployed. It's not clear what caused the escalation.