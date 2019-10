The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has received several reports of scammers posing as their employees.

The sheriff's office said the scammers will say that you or a loved has a warrant and ask you to pay it off with gift cards.

Don't fall for this: it's a SCAM.

Authorities said they are trying to scare you into sending money. Don't do it. The sheriff's office said if you have a warrant, they will come and knock on your door.