Slow down in construction zones, or pay the price

Construction is a summer staple in Lincoln, and for construction workers it can be a dangerous job braving the traffic while on the job.

Tommy Trotter, a Sergeant with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, sits on the side of Highway 77 for several hours a day. Trotter makes sure people are obeying construction zone rules and slowing down. If not, he's ready to issue a ticket.

"People need to slow down when they're going through construction zones," said Trotter.

Trotter does this for construction workers like Trevor Jenner, who has seen a few accidents while on the job.

"When you get some people driving by, your heart starts to pound every once in a while," Jenner said. "When you been working around it long enough, you sort of tune it out."

Jenner says drivers are typically courteous, but distracted driving is the number one thing that puts his crew at risk

"Stuff happens, people don't pay attention and in a job like this, one slip-up can cause an accident or even a death," said Jenner.

According to workzonesafety.org, in 2017, 132 construction workers were killed on roadways in the United States including three in Nebraska.

"I don't want people to get pulled over," said Jenner "But people need to know that they need to slow down, especially around construction zones."

While drivers zoom through the construction zone at a reduced speed of 55 miles per hour, Trotter and his team are there to catch them if they put the workers at risk.

"Our deputies, we know when you're standing at the side of a road at a traffic stop, how dangerous it can be," said Trotter. "The construction workers, it's no different for them. They want to go home every night the same as we do."

