Lancaster County DMV to open June 15

Lancaster County officials said beginning June 15, the DMV and treasurer's office will reopen, with restrictions.

Treasurer Rachel Garver, announced the reopening of offices, and the locations will have some temporary changes to expand service availability.

New car titling and registration renewals only will be completed at the 625 N. 46th Street office; the drive-thru window will be open for registration renewals only.

All Driver’s Licensing services will only be provided at the 500 West ‘O’ location. The Treasurer’s office located in the County/City building will only be accepting and processing tax payments. All offices will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. Social distancing requirements will limit office access, but staff will endeavor to keep services moving as efficiently as possible.

To help with the anticipated demand at 625 N. 46th a queuing system will be utilized to allow people to go back to their cars and wait for a text message letting them know it is their turn to come in. An employee will take brief information from each customer at the location, including a phone number, so they can be notified of the next opening.

The drive thru at N. 46th will be open 7:30am to 4:30pm for registration renewals only. Lines are expected to be long. It is recommended to utilize online, mail, and the drop box at N. 46th for vehicle registration renewals.

Two executive orders are currently in effect. The first extends the expiration date by which customers must complete vehicle titling and registration requirements, as well as extending the expiration date for driver licenses and state IDs. The second automatically extends the expiration date for all drivers age 72 and older whose license expires between March 1 and December 31, 2020. Their license will automatically be extended for one year from the date on their license. Letters have been sent to all impacted individuals.

Driver licensing services will be provided on a walk-in basis; however, as with current practice, appointments will be required for drive tests. Customers must have passed their written test before making an appointment. Phone lines will be open from 8 am-5 pm, Monday to Friday, and customers are being asked to use the phone number corresponding with their last name to make an appointment:

531-800-4258 (Last name starts with A-F)

531-800-4380 (Last name starts with G-L)

531-800-4687 (Last name starts with M-R)

531-800-3140 (Last name starts with S-Z)

The State DMV has hired additional staff and resources are being put in place to increase service capacity. All staff will be provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and customers will be required to wear a face covering during their drive test. Customers are reminded to bring their face covering with them to the driver licensing office to wear during their drive test.

Customers are encouraged to use online vehicle registration and driver licensing services available at lancaster.ne.gov and dmv.nebraska.gov. Most customers can renew their driver’s license and State ID Card online, as well as update their address, or order a replacement license.

For more information about the Lancaster County Treasurer please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov/treasurer or call 402-441-7425.