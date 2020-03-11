Lancaster County adding third child support lawyer

There are 11,000 active child support cases in Lancaster County alone and as of right now just two attorneys are working all those cases.

The state says about 30 percent of parents aren’t meeting their child support obligations. It’s something that puts a strain on families but can be hard to investigate.

Lancaster County has approved paying for another attorney for the office to help parents try to get what they’re owed.

We asked you to share your experience with child support in Nebraska. We received hundreds of messages, a common theme being not holding people accountable when it comes to paying.

It’s something Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon says a third attorney will help them address.

“We haven’t done any criminal contempt in this jurisdiction in a number of years,” said Condon. “We’re hoping that this may give us the opportunity to do that I think that’s something were somewhat missing out on.”

When it comes to accountability for paying child support there are many different layers. The person receiving those payments has to file a complaint from there the city will send letters, withhold wages or tax returns up to filing civil contempt to order someone to pay a certain amount.

“If you don’t do that they say you have to serve 30 days in jail,” said Condon. “Then they have to serve the 30 days the thing about hat is not really putting them in jail it’s really about getting them to pay the child support.”

Right now the two lawyers work 80 hours a week a piece. They do have a staff of about 15 who help but Condon says the extra body means someone can take over a more administrative role, leaving more time for looking at individual cases outside of the courtroom.

“Do other things in the office and make sure things are going and we’re covering what we need to cover and we’re reviewing what we need to review,” said Condon.

Condon says that they hope to hire that third lawyer in the next two to three months as they wait for the next round of people taking the bar exam to finish.

