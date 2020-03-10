Lancaster County agencies preparing for potential spread of Coronavirus

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners met with over 20 county agencies on Tuesday to prepare for the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

Board of Commissioners member Sean Flowerday said it's not a time to freak out, but the county can also not avoid it. "The whole purpose of these conversations," said Flowerday, "is so we're not caught flat-footed when it's here in our community."

Three of the 24 agencies include the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Lancaster County Jail and Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is working to get its deputies gowns and suits. It also said most of its deputies work in their cars, giving them an isolated area.

LSO Professional Standards Captain John Vik said it will make some changes to avoid spreading COVID-19. "For non-priority calls," Vik said, "We may ask to report some of those things over the phone rather than sending a deputy out in person." According to LSO, non-priority calls include mailbox smashing and non-active property damage cases.

The Lancaster County Jail and Youth Services Center has minimal options if COVID-19 were to get into its facilities. Jail officials said, "We would have to quarantine that and stop any movement from there."

Youth Services Center Director Michelle Schindler said it could potentially close its facility and use it as a quarantine site.

"Certain youth could be moved to the county jail for services," Schindler said.

The county court system said it's a possibility judges could do trials over video chat. As long as the judge is within the county line, this would be allowed.

Several other county agencies are planning to provide some of its workers with laptops and allow them to work in an isolated area. They're also looking to provide more protective equipment to workers.

Flowerday said the county will not close down just because of COVID-19 spreading.

"We're not going to close down county operations across the board," Flowerday said, "But I think it's time for us to start taking reasonable precautions."