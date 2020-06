The Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, urged caution when using Saltillo Road from 98th to 84th on Monday. Due to the recent high temperatures and heavy truck traffic Saltillo Road is experiencing pavement breakup from 98th to 84th in the east bound lane.

Rough Road signs have been placed at these locations. Officials ask for drivers to use caution when driving along this segment of Saltillo Road and reduce their

speed accordingly.