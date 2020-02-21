Lancaster County experiencing new wave of flu activity

LANCASTER COUNTY
After weeks of declining flu activity, Lancaster County is experiencing a new wave. Here is a summary of flu activity in Lancaster County:
Positivity rate increased 18%
Third straight week of increased doctor visits
Hospitalizations increased
School flu activity decreased
1,399 positive tests in Lancaster (199 new from last week)
Most affected age group: 6-12 y/o with 248 this season)
View the latest flu report from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department HERE.
STATEWIDE
Nebraska continues to report widespread flu activity. Here' a summary of flu activity in Nebraska:
34 deaths (1 pediatric, average age is 71)
14,622 total positive tests (1,300 new this past week)
54% are Influenza A 46% Influenza B
21 Nebraska schools reported an illness absentee rate of 11% or more (3 schools closed due to influenza-like illness)
View the latest flu report from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services HERE.