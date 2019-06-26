Lancaster County holds Night Court

On Thursday night, Lancaster County is giving hope to some people who may be on their way to jail.

It's a chance for people with warrants out to appear in court and not get arrested.

It's a pilot program aimed at helping people with legal issues related to things like traffic violations or misdemeanors.

"Night Court" could actually save the county some money.

Getting to court for some people isn't easy with jobs and child care to schedule but Night Court hopes to help.

"If you're supposed to show up and you don't make it, then a bench warrant issues, you lose your bond if you lose one, so there are some negative consequences,” said Lincoln City Attorney, Jeff Kirkpatrick.

For those that show up to Night Court on Thursday, if they have a bench warrant and conditions are met the judge will cancel the warrant and restore the bond.

But Kirkpatrick says it can also be save costs for the county.

"If we pull somebody over because they ran a red light and they've got a bench warrant because they missed an earlier hearing then we have to take them in and they have to bond out,” said Kirkpatrick.

He says this is something that makes things easier for everyone and it keeps people out of jail who he says don't really have to be there.

One of the main reasons for the pilot, was the county growth.

"Are we now at that critical mass where we've got enough people where it makes sense to schedule a night court to help people deal with those sorts of legal issues,” said Kirkpatrick.

He says last month, only about half of a dozen people showed up and they want people to know it's an option.

"Not only is it convenient, it has that added benefit of taking care of that warrant so you know you won't be going to jail,” said Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick says depending on how it works out, they could potentially start to offer Night Court once every two to three months.

The Night Court will run from 5:30-7:00 Thursday night.

Again, it's only for misdemeanors or traffic tickets.

http://lancaster.ne.gov/cocourt/night.htm