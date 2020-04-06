Lancaster County now has 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases, state total at 410

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County have jumped to 32, up from 18 on Sunday.

City of Lincoln officials said the cases are individuals ranging in age from 29 to 71.

Health officials in Lancaster County are now monitoring 95 individuals. Lancaster County reports 1030 negative tests with 20 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

There are now 410 confirmed cases in the State of Nebraska, with the most being in Douglas County, who has 151.

Hall County has the second most case with 55, and Lancaster County is third.

COVID-19 has claimed the life of eight Nebraskans.

