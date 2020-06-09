Lancaster County prepared for severe weather season

The Lancaster County Emergency Management team did not have as busy a night as anticipated Tuesday night.

Volunteers and staff spend hours monitoring but say the nights nothing happens are the best ones on the job.

"The buzz word we always use is situational awareness," said Jim Davidsaver the Lancaster County Emergency Manager. "We wanna make sure people are paying attention to current conditions and how quickly things may deteriorate."

Tuesday the center was activated at around 4:00 p.m.

They utilize social media and other platforms to push out information when they can.

COVID-19 does not cap the number of people they can have in the building because they are an emergency response unit.

"If you can comply with some of those social distancing recommendations and regulations do so," said Davidsaver. "First and foremost you wanna put yourself and your loved ones in the safest place available."

A few storms this season have already knocked out power. Something Lincoln Electric System says it's already preparing for even before the weather turns severe.

"Send our first responders out who will assess the situation and repair what they can," said Dan Pudenz the Vice President of Energy Delivery with LES. "In a major event like we had last weekend, we will send out all kinds of construction crews even before we send out first responders."

LES says it depends on where the power line is having issues or damage and that a variety of different sizes of outages can occur.

"If we lose a feeder we can have as many as 1,400 to 2,000 out," said Pudenz. "Because of that outage that is where we will focus our restoration efforts because that's where we can get the most bang for our buck."

LES says the best way to report one of those outages is to call it in.