Lancaster County prepares for in-person voting

Lancaster County mailed out 80,000 early voter ballots and has gotten 75 percent back. They expect polling station turnout will be a record low on Tuesday.

The election commissioner said his best guess is less than 10,000 people will vote in-person for the primary, but those who do go can expect some changes.

First, all poll workers will be wearing a mask. Individuals who go should wear one too. Those who don't have a mask will be provided one. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will also be available.

"But the biggest thing is if someone's not feeling well then I would encourage them not to go to their polling place, but I do think we've taken the measures to protect both voters and election workers," said Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner.

Polling place may be different, as many churches and long-term care facilities opted out of holding the elections. To find your location, click here.