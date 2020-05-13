Lancaster County releases COVID-19 recovery data

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department has released its first COVID-19 recovery data, reporting Wednesday 63 positive cases have recovered.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard shows 688 people have tested positive for COVID-19, three people have died, and 63 have recovered.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez will hold their daily press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. More information is likely to be released then.

For a breakdown of the latest numbers, click here to access the City of Lincoln COVID-19 Dashboard.

For a county-by-county breakdown, see below.