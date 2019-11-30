Lancaster County releases Click It or Ticket results

The ‘Click It or Ticket’ mobilization is a statewide campaign to increase awareness and usage of seat belts and child restraint systems. On Wednesday November 27, 2019 the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, participated in the mobilization by conducting a high visibility safety checkpoint and participating in saturation patrol.

On November 27, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conducted a high visibility safety checkpoint on Highway 77 just north of Highway 33. 10 deputies checked vehicles to insure all occupants were properly restrained and for apparent traffic law violations. 313 vehicles were checked which resulted in 15 official traffic citations, 41 warning/defect cards being issued and 1 fugitive from justice being apprehended. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office continued the enforcement efforts through saturation patrol by having eight additional deputies run traffic on an individual basis from 8:00 PM until 1:00 AM. During these efforts an additional 24 vehicles were contacted which resulted in 12 official traffic citations and 23 warning/defect cards being issued.

During the selective enforcement, a total of 337 vehicles were contacted which resulted in 27 official traffic citations, 64 warning/defect cards being issued and one fugitive from justice being apprehended. Official traffic citations included 4 driving during suspension, 2 seat belt violations, 6 no valid driver’s license, three vehicle registration violations, four no proof of insurance, one open alcohol container, five speeding and two miscellaneous traffic violations.

Overtime for the additional deputies working during the mobilization will be paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

