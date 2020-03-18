Lancaster County sees economic impact of COVID-19, despite still not having any confirmed cases

By the end of Wednesday, Lancaster County will be monitoring 117 people for coronavirus symptoms or exposure.

This number, up significantly from 12 being monitored on Monday.

Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said that's likely because of new areas of concern in Colorado and people returning from spring break.

There are still zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County. They've had 41 negative tests and two test results are pending.

Lopez said it's possible there are cases of the virus here in Lincoln, that haven't been confirmed by tests.

"It's possible in any area of our state," Lopez said.

Lopez said she hopes there will be greater access to tests in the future, but there are other ways to monitor the health of the county, like tracking flu numbers of respiratory illnesses doctors are seeing.

Depsite having no positive cases confirmed, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the virus has already had a great economic impact on Lincoln.

"People are reaching out, we know they're faced with a lot of uncertainty," Gaylor Baird said. "Hours of restaurants are changing, limitations in size gatherings are having an impact on workers, employees."

With this, she said there are likely a new group of people in financial distress, but Gaylor Baird said there are resources available.

- The city's webpage has a new page with resources: just go to lincoln.ne.gov and click on the red COVID-19 banner

- Download the app MyLNK, it provides a directory of more than 500 resources and programs

- United Way 211 helpline: call 211 or text your zip code to 898211

- Apply for general assistance through Lancaster County- https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/312/General-Assistance

- Those who have lost jobs may be eligible for unemployment insurance between March 22 and May 1- go to dol.ne.gov

Gaylor Baird said the most heroic action every Lancaster County resident can take is to practice good social distancing and think about ways you can help your neighbors.

"We're all going to get through this together," Gaylor Baird said. "It's going to take months but there will be an end, there will be a recovery."

Watch the full conference here: